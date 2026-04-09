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One oil products tanker and five separate dry bulk carriers have sailed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours despite Iran and the United States reaching a two-week ceasefire deal, according to analysis of data from ship trackers.
Traffic through the critical strait has remained at a virtual standstill, with little movement since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28 and sailings averaging a few vessels daily, according to data from Kpler, Lloyd’s List Intelligence and Signal Ocean.
This compares with an average of 140 vessels sailing daily through the strait before February 28, according to market estimates.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Alex Richardson)