One oil products ​tanker and five ⁠separate dry bulk ‌carriers have sailed through the ​Strait of Hormuz in the past ​24 hours despite ​Iran and the United States reaching a ⁠two-week ceasefire deal, according to analysis of data from ship trackers.

Traffic through ​the ‌critical strait has ⁠remained ⁠at a virtual standstill, with little ​movement since ‌the U.S.-Israeli war on ⁠Iran began on February 28 and sailings averaging a few vessels daily, according to data from Kpler, Lloyd’s List Intelligence and Signal Ocean.

This compares ‌with an average of 140 ⁠vessels sailing daily through ​the strait before February 28, according to ​market estimates.

(Reporting ‌by Jonathan Saul ⁠and Ahmad ​Ghaddar; Editing by Alex Richardson)