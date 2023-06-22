Saudi Arabia - “Theeb Rent a Car” Company signed a joint cooperation agreement with "Chaizer Power Solutions" to start using Chaizer's charging stations, which are much like power banks, and showcasing them in every Theeb branch across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The agreement was signed at the company's headquarters in Riyadh by Mohammed Al-Kadi, Director of the Marketing & Public Relations department at “Theeb Rent a Car Co.”, and Rakan Al-Eidi, founder and CEO of Chaizer Power Solutions, in the presence of officials from both sides.



According to the agreement, "Theeb Rent a Car" will start to showcase Chaizer charging stations, which contain rental power banks that users may use to charge their electronic gadgets whenever they want.



On this occasion, Mohammed Al-Kadi said: "The signing of this agreement comes as part of the "Theeb Rent a Car" commitment to providing the most recent energy solutions with cutting-edge technological specifications. The agreement also adds value to our company since it will allow us to provide better customer service in our branches and an excellent rental experience when it comes to their basic needs like automobiles and secondary needs like power banks.



For his part, Rakan Al-Eidi, founder and CEO of Chaizer Power Solutions, said: "We chose “Theeb Rent a Car” Company due to its leading position in the market, in addition to its vast presence in numerous cities around the Kingdom, which will enable us to reach a larger customer base and increase the availability of our company's products." Additionally, he emphasized that Chaizer is always focused on offering the most recent energy solutions, as shown in its mobile charging stations, which are modern power banks that allow the end user to charge electronic gadgets simply and creatively.



“Theeb Rent a Car” Company is recognized as one of the most prominent companies in the car rental sector, both in the Kingdom and the region. Its extensive experience and pioneering position have enabled it to acquire a wide range of certifications, both locally and internationally. With a broad customer base spanning various categories, sectors, and individuals, the company has accumulated over 30 years of experience since its establishment in 1991. It has expanded its operations to include 56 branches, including 14 branches in international and regional airports, boasting a fleet of over 26,000 vehicles.

