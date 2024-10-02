Riyadh – Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) and Alahsa Municipality signed an agreement valued at SAR 92.99 million.

The deal covers operating a public bus transport network in Al Ahsa Province for five years, according to a bourse disclosure.

The awarding and signing dates of the contract were 18 July and 1 October 2024, respectively.

Meanwhile, the contract is expected to have a positive financial impact on SAPTCO’s financial statements during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

Last August, SAPTCO rolled out a SAR 83.99 million agreement with Tabuk Municipality.

