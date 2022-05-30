Saudi Railway Company (SAR) has announced that its cargo trains have achieved a 25% growth in their shipment volumes during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, transporting over 5.5 million tonnes of minerals and goods.

The increase in the shipment volumes comes thanks to SAR's leading role in empowering national industries and logistic services and helping boost its contributions to realise the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 and make the kingdom a connection hub among the three continents, reported SPA.

Acting Marketing Manager and Corporate Communication Head Hisham Ashqar said SAR cargo trains contribute to empowering industrial and commercial sectors in Saudi Arabia through providing sustainable logistic solutions with high credibility levels.

"The shipment volumes in Q1 reflected on realizing environmental returns, such as limiting CO2 emission by 197,000 metric tons and saving more than 900,000 barrels of truck fuel (diesel)," he stated.

"The cargo trains have also contributed immensely in reducing traffic accidents through carrying out 2,340 trips that replaced 230,000 trucks from roads, which increased the levels of traffic safety, where cargo trains crossed over 1.2 million km," explained Ashqar.

Cargo trains have effectively contributed to increasing the quality of transport in Saudi Arabia, as well as boosting the efficiency of transporting merchandise, which enhances the competitiveness of Saudi goods through reducing transport costs.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).