Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced that the country's ports have recorded new throughput volumes in March, as the number of tonnes increased by 0.09%, reaching a total of 25 million tonnes, while the container throughput surged by 2.5% over last year hitting 865,000 containers.

As per statistics issued by Mawani, these ports have recorded an increase in performance indicators as well, including the number of container transshipment that increased by 17%, which is a total of 503,000 containers.

The number of passengers too increased by 84.2% to hit 98,000 passengers, stated Mawani adding that the number of cars too increased by 15.5% to 78,000.

On the other hand, Saudi ports have recorded a decrease in the number of imported livestock which fell by 73.4% with a total of 105,000 head of livestock, as well as the number of vessels which decreased by 1.27% with a total of 1,091 vessels, as a result of the current challenges facing the maritime transport and global supply chains.

On its future plans, Mawani said it aims to continue the journey of developing a sustainable and prosperous maritime transport sector, and work on achieving the socioeconomic ambitions by implementing its corporate strategy objectives, which contribute to reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub.

This comes in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy as well as Saudi Vision 2030, it added.

