International Maritime Industries (IMI)signed an agreement with Aro Drilling (Aro) for the construction of a newoffshore drilling rig named "Kingdom 4" in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made during the SaudiMaritime and Logistics Congress in Dammam.

The agreement aims to strengthen thestrategic partnership between the companies, expand Aro's operations in Saudiregional waters, and enhance the Kingdom's leadership in the maritime sector,reported SPA.

IMI's 12 million-square-meter facility in Ras Al-Khair will enable theconstruction of up to six offshore drilling rigs, 25 offshore support vessels,and 18 large commercial vessels annually, including chemical tankers, bulkcarriers, product tankers, and very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

The facility will also provide maintenanceand repair services for up to 250 vessels and 15 drilling rigs each year.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

