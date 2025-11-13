ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc (ADNOC L&S), a global energy maritime logistics company, today unveiled the UAE’s first Remotely Operated Landing Craft Vessels at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025.

Developed with SeaOwl, the 60-meter vessel represents a major step in maritime innovation. Using advanced AI and satellite-linked control systems, it can be operated remotely from ADNOC L&S’s Remote-Control Center in Mussafah, supporting safer, more efficient, and more sustainable offshore logistics.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, “This milestone reflects ADNOC L&S’s leadership in redefining the future of maritime logistics and marks a strategic leap in our digital transformation journey. By advancing AI-powered remote vessel technology, we are enhancing safety, reducing emissions, and driving cost efficiency across our offshore operations while supporting ADNOC’s and the UAE’s Net Zero goals.”

The vessel’s design eliminates the need for onboard crew accommodation, reducing weight, improving fuel efficiency, and enabling round-the-clock operations. Its AI-enabled route optimization is expected to deliver up to 30% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to conventional vessels.

Construction of two prototype vessels is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025, with delivery planned for Q4 2026, followed by sea trials and safety validation in UAE waters.

Xavier Genin, CEO of SeaOwl, said, “This collaboration with ADNOC L&S and the UAE maritime authorities sets a new global benchmark for autonomous vehicle operations. It brings together advanced teleoperation and AI capabilities to reshape the future of offshore logistics.”