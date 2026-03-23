DAMMAM — Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Ports (Mawani) announced Saturday the launch of an initiative to provide integrated services for ships in the Eastern Region, including fuel, water and essential supplies.

In a statement, Mawani said the initiative aims to utilize its capabilities across Eastern Region ports to deliver fast and direct services that meet the operational needs of vessels.

The services include supplying ships with food, medicines, fuel and water, in addition to crew change services and other operational requirements to ensure the continuity of maritime operations.

As part of the initiative, Mawani will provide an updated list of approved ship suppliers and fuel service providers, enabling ship owners and operators to coordinate their needs directly and efficiently.

The authority also confirmed that its customer service and knowledge center will continue to operate around the clock to handle inquiries and facilitate requests, enhancing response speed and service quality.

Mawani said the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to support maritime activity in the region, strengthen the reliability of supply chains and ensure the readiness of Saudi ports to operate under all conditions.

The move comes amid heightened regional tensions, including disruptions to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and continued attacks targeting parts of the region, which have impacted maritime traffic and energy markets.

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