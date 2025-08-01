RIYADH — New Murabba Development Company and Alat have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore advanced vertical mobility solutions — including next-generation elevators and escalators — for The Mukaab and the wider New Murabba development.



The agreement focuses on deploying innovative technologies to enable seamless and intelligent movement within the mega urban destination.



This includes the integration of transformative digital systems to elevate the visitor experience inside The Mukaab through cutting-edge, multi-sensory environments.



Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on identifying the best financing strategies for initial investments in hardware and R&D.



The agreement also includes a feasibility study to establish high-performance manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia capable of meeting project demands, supporting national localization targets tied to New Murabba.



Post-installation services such as warranty, maintenance, and software updates will also be jointly assessed.



Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba Development Company, said the agreement marks a key milestone in delivering a future-ready, smart urban destination.



"Our partnership with Alat reinforces our commitment to integrating next-gen technologies that will redefine urban living and visitor engagement," he said.



Alat CEO Amit Midha described the collaboration as a bold step toward shaping tech-enabled urban life.



"Combining Alat’s AI-driven solutions with New Murabba’s ambitious vision opens new possibilities for transformative smart city experiences," he added.



The Mukaab is envisioned as a next-generation urban marvel — measuring 400 meters in height, width, and length — making it the tallest and most prominent structure in Riyadh.



It combines traditional Najdi architectural aesthetics with advanced technology to create a mixed-use destination offering luxury hospitality, cultural attractions, residential units, retail zones, and interactive entertainment venues.



Inside The Mukaab, visitors will be immersed in a world of innovation, from holographic 3D displays to a world-class digital sound system designed to accommodate large-scale performances.



The structure will feature a one-of-a-kind lighting system that harmonizes art and innovation, enhancing the visual experience and seamlessly integrating with curated events and exhibitions.



A unique pedestrian gateway will guide visitors through a tranquil path transitioning them from the bustling city into this immersive environment.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).