Riyadh -- The Ministry of Commerce registered 2,457 new commercial files for container handling services during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 48% compared to 1,658 files in the same period last year, according to the ministry's quarterly bulletin for the business sector.



The report indicated that Riyadh led with 1,027 records, followed by the Makkah Region with 738 records, the Eastern Region with 405, Madinah Region with 79, and Qassim Region with 59 records.



The Ministry of Commerce quarterly report highlighted the vital sectors that contribute directly to the GDP as part of the opportunities created by Saudi Vision 2030 for local and foreign business, with the goal of keeping pace with the economic developments taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Among the most prominent economic activities in these promising sectors are transportation, logistics and technology services, recreational arts, and entertainment.