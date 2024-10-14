RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser said that the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in 2021 aims to invest more than SR1 trillion until 2030, of which SR200 billion have already been spent.



Inaugurating the first edition of the Global Logistics Forum at the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh on Saturday, the minister said that the Kingdom's huge spending on transport and logistics sector has enabled Saudi Arabia to advance 17 places in global rankings on the “Logistics Performance Index” issued by the World Bank, and 14 places on the “Global Connectivity Index” of International Air Transport Association (IATA).



Al-Jasser highlighted the crucial role of investments in infrastructure, simplifying customs procedures, and innovation in enhancing the growth of logistics and the prosperity of the national economy. He also pointed out the importance of strategic government initiatives in reshaping the future of the logistics sector, and building a more interconnected and resilient global supply chain, through cooperation and innovation.



The minister emphasized that Saudi Arabia is shaping the future and reviving global trade routes, and Vision 2030 helps us become a global logistics hub. He noted that Saudi Arabia stands at the crossroads of the most important global trade networks, including the Incense and Spice Road, and the maritime passage of the Silk Road. Now the Kingdom is returning to the forefront by working on several giant projects including the establishment of King Salman International Airport, which will be one of the largest international airports, as well as modernizing the railway networks, and developing the Kingdom's ports. He stressed that these facilities are important in Vision 2030 for the Kingdom to be a global logistics center.



“The current turmoil indicates the fundamental need to ensure the safety and security of the supply chain, and to ensure the functionality of the backbone of global trade in order for economies to flourish. The Kingdom is at the heart of global connectivity, as more than 40 percent of the global GDP is reached within 6 hours.”



Al-Jasser noted that the economies are flourishing, as is the delivery of goods and the connection between the world, through logistics services. "This event today represents an opportunity to strengthen and protect global logistics networks and the forum will work to address the challenges facing the sector, and shape a sustainable future that achieves prosperity for all. Strategic cooperation between the public and private sectors plays a fundamental role, and at the same time Saudi Arabia is achieving leaps in sustainability through the Saudi Green Initiative," the minister said adding that during the past year the Kingdom was able to remove one million trucks from the streets and instead transportation was carried out on railroads so as to reduce carbon emissions.



The Global Logistics Forum, being held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, is organized by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services. The three-day forum, which will conclude on Monday, aims to create a platform for logistics experts and leaders to collaborate and shape the sector's future.

