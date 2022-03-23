Riyadh: As part of its final preparations to operate the passenger train station in Al-Qurayyat, Saudi Arabia Railways "SAR" makes the ticket available for train services via the North Train to and from Al-Qurayyat Passenger Station. The passenger services starting from today, Monday, March 21, 2022, while the first passenger services to Al-Qurayyat starts on March 31, 2022, with a long distance journey of 1,215 km by passenger train between Riyadh and Al-Qurayyat.



SAR stated that such a step comes in conjunction with the inauguration of the Al-Qurayyat passenger train station on March 30, 2022. An inauguration ceremony will be held under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Jawf Region, in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the SAR’s Board Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser.



It is worth noting that Al-Qurayyat passenger train station is the fourth and final phase of the SAR’s plan to operate the Northbound passenger train, as SAR gives a top priority to Al-Qurayyat passenger train station owing to its pivotal role and contribution in terms of speeding the regional and international linking plans, as well as providing logistical support that will have a positive impact on the entire transport system in the Kingdom.



Customers wishing to book and purchase tickets to Al-Qurayyat are invited to visit SAR’s website at: https://www.sar.com.sa or through the mobile application.