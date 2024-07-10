The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a co-operation agreement with the Romanian authorities in the field of logistics services, reported SPA.

A high-level delegation led by Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser is on an official visit to Romania.

During the meeting with Romanian Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu, Al-Jasser discussed various ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The ministers also engaged in discussions on several topics of mutual interest, said the SPA report.

Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, Saudi Ambassador to Romania Mohammed Abdul Ghani Khayat, and Al-Jasser's delegation were present at the meeting, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).