Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the commencement of sidewalk maintenance and rehabilitation works across the emirate, covering a total area of 90,000 sq m, in line with approved preventive maintenance plans for 2026.

The works reflect RTA’s commitment to improving sidewalks quality and performance, preserving Dubai’s urban landscape, and supporting the sustainability of infrastructure assets while enhancing quality of life in the emirate.

The total area of sidewalks maintained and rehabilitated by RTA in 2025 reached 88,000 sq m. The works were implemented across residential, tourist, commercial, economic, and coastal areas throughout the emirate.

Abdulla Ali Lootah, the Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: "Sidewalks maintenance forms an integral part of RTA’s strategy to preserve road furniture, maintain high standards of quality and safety, extend service life, and strengthen long-term sustainability, while safeguarding the emirate’s urban outlook and visual appeal. The works also help protect pedestrians and all sidewalk users, supporting RTA’s vision of becoming The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility, in line with international best practices."

Lootah said: "RTA adopts the latest global technologies and advanced maintenance practices to monitor the condition of infrastructure assets and their various components through sophisticated systems and works that support the management of road and facility maintenance."

"These efforts reinforce the sustainability of Dubai’s road infrastructure and preserve structural integrity, while ensuring the highest levels of safety for road users, a priority that remains central to RTA’s work. The works also align with the emirate’s continued urban growth and development and support the strategic objective of enhancing quality of life for Dubai’s residents and visitors," he stated.

The preventive sidewalk maintenance works scheduled for 2026 will cover several key areas across the emirate, most notably Al Nahda 2, Al Baraha, Nad Shamma, Nad Al Hamar, Al Muhaisnah 1, 2 and 3, Al Twar 4, Al Barsha 2 and 3, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Manara, Al Safa 2, Jumeirah 2, Za’abeel 2, and Oud Maitha.

According to RTA, the works include the maintenance of pedestrian paving, paving at intersections and service roads for vehicles, as well as shared sidewalks used by pedestrians and cyclists.

The scope also covers repairing sidewalks affected by subsidence, erosion, breakage, or tile loss resulting from misuse or environmental factors, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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