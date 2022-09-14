DUBAI - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Gold award in Stevie International Business Award in the category of 'Best Technical Support Solution - Computer Technologies'.

The USA-based coveted awards recognise the achievements of businesses in a variety of fields. RTA won the accolade for its digital signature system.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of Technology Support Services Sector, RTA, said, "Winning this prestigious award by the e-signature system launched in October 2021 is a fitting recognition. The system can trace and audit the status of the document throughout the phases of the signature process. It can also organise and classify documents for easy retrieval when needed and has the potential of setting a time limit for the document's validity for signature, besides preparing models for reusable documents.

The digital signature system contributes to the completion and efficient follow-up of transactions and facilitates the procedures of signing contracts with contracted parties as well as corporate and individual customers. The system was designed according to the top information security standards approved by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government.