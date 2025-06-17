DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has consolidated vehicle licensing services, reducing the total number from 54 to 14 services, resulting in a drop of 74%. This step is part of the ongoing efforts to provide a unified and integrated digital experience that is seamless, secure, and focused on enhancing customer happiness. It aligns with the Government of Dubai’s drive to deliver public services that meet customer expectations and improve the quality of life across the emirate.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, stated, “This step is part of the '360 Comprehensive Services' plan – a new, integrated vision built on a holistic methodology that targets key areas and efficiently supports Dubai’s strategic goals of delivering seamless, proactive, and personalised services that meet rising expectations and evolving needs. The initiative also aligns with the rollout of multiple services via the unified 'Dubai Now' app, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring greater integration with other government platforms.”

“The RTA remains committed to realising its vision and mission of establishing Dubai as a global leader in smart road and transport systems, and a benchmark for seamless, sustainable, and innovative mobility. This also aligns with efforts to elevate Dubai’s standing in government service excellence and advance its ambition to become the world’s most digitally advanced city,” Mahboob said.

He added: “The integration of services represents a positive advancement that has enabled the reengineering of vehicle licensing procedures. This approach simplifies the customer journey, reduces the number of steps and physical visits required, and shortens processing times. It reflects a firm commitment to raising service standards for both individual and corporate clients in line with top international benchmarks. The integration also supports the strategy to advance smart systems and solutions by delivering enhanced services, streamlining procedures, and improving both operational efficiency and sustainability in service delivery.”

The initiative is based on the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of data with local and federal entities, aimed at enhancing licensing services and reducing procedural steps and requirements. Electronic signature functionality has been introduced through the UAE Pass digital identity, allowing access to all RTA services through a unified platform that serves vehicle owners, drivers, and public transport users.

Among the key vehicle licensing services streamlined is the Request for Vehicle Registration Certificate. Previously, the process required 13 separate service requests. This has now been consolidated into a single streamlined transaction. Additionally, the titles of several services have been revised, and six services related to export and transfer have been merged into a unified service under the name ‘Vehicle Registration Cancellation’.