DUBAI - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded contracts for constructing three all-inclusive Truck Rest Stops in partnership with the private sector.

The first contract was made with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and two contracts with Almutakamela Vehicle Testing and Registration.

The contracts provide for the construction of three integrated Truck Rest Stops over a total area of more than 226,000 square metres with a capacity to accommodate about 500 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The three stations will provide an array of services to enhance the safety and wellbeing of drivers. They include residential quarters for drivers, maintenance workshops, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, driver training centres, clinics, pharmacies, exchange shops, laundry and other support services for the safety and wellbeing of trucks and heavy vehicle drivers.

The three stations are situated in key areas nearby key roads and logistical cities that witness considerable numbers of trucks every day. International standards will be applied to ensure the safe entry and exit of these stations.

The Trucks Rest Stop undertaken by Almutakamela Vehicle Testing and Registration on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road is located near Jebel Ali Free Zone and Al Maktoum International Airport. It spans 100,000 square metres and has a capacity of 200 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The second station, which is undertaken by ADNOC, is situated near Emirates Road, next to the Al Tayy Racetrack. It has an area of 76 thousand square metres and a capacity of 150 vehicles.

The third station, which is also undertaken by Almutakamela, is located nearby the entry to the Dubai Industrial City (DIC) and covers 51,000 square metres and has a capacity of approximately 120 trucks and heavy vehicles.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, expressed his delight with this partnership with the private sector and the growing engagement of private businesses in infrastructure and services projects.

“The agreement concluded with ADNOC and Almutakamela to build and operate these three rest-stops, aims to enhance the safety and wellbeing of drivers by providing amenities and services they need in daily life. The total area of the three stations is about 226 thousand square metres, and their capacity ranges between 120 and 200 trucks and heavy vehicles each," he said.