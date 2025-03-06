Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Keolis MHI - the company responsible for operating and maintaining Dubai Metro and operating Dubai Tram - has developed an integrated system to drive innovation and enhance the passenger experience through a digital platform that oversees inspection operations at metro and tram stations.

This initiative aligns with the Authority’s ongoing efforts to improve passenger transport services and introduce advanced technological solutions in public transport, said a statement from RTA.

The platform further enhances the operational efficiency of Dubai Metro and Tram in line with RTA’s strategy to automate inspection procedures and revamp monitoring operations, it stated.

The system represents a major step forward in digitising inspection operations and monitoring passenger violations, such as the unauthorised use of the Gold Class cabin by Silver nol cardholders and the misuse of designated spaces for women.

It also optimises the deployment of fare inspectors, identifying high-priority areas that require increased monitoring to detect and curb violations effectively.

The system enables real-time monitoring of inspectors' performance and ticket inspection activities, with the capability to issue live updates and generate analytical reports on operational outcomes.

During major events, inspection teams are deployed at high-footfall stations based on multi-source data analysis, which helps predict areas more prone to violations, ensuring a faster and more effective response.

Additionally, the system records passenger data to identify repeat offenders and educate them on the importance of adhering to regulations. It has resulted in a 14% monthly increase in inspection rates and improved violation detection, ultimately enhancing passenger compliance with Dubai Metro and Tram regulations.

According to RTA, this cutting-edge technology also supports urban sustainability efforts by reducing resource consumption, promoting environmentally friendly practices, and fostering a more sustainable transport ecosystem.

The system includes a specialised centre dedicated to strengthening inspection oversight and violation monitoring at Dubai Metro and Tram, ensuring optimal resource utilisation and real-time tracking of operational activities.

Equipped with live monitoring screens, it enables instant oversight of ticket inspectors, ensuring swift responses to violations, particularly those affecting passenger safety and comfort, he added.

