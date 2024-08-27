Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has carried out a series of enhancements to the entrances and exits of Majan and Al Barari communities leading towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The improvements included redirecting vehicle movement from the tunnel to a reversible lane system and installing a signalised junction at the community entrances. These measures have improved traffic flow, reduced congestion, and eased access to areas adjacent to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

RTA is always committed to implementing swift traffic solutions across Dubai’s Road network, focusing on enhancing infrastructure efficiency and increasing road capacity. These efforts aim to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout Dubai, particularly as the city experiences rising traffic density driven by sustained development and economic boom.

The improvements at the entrances and exits of Majan and Al Barari have effectively alleviated traffic pressure and reduced waiting times at the entry points from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, resulting in smoother vehicle flow, fewer tailbacks, and a reduction in travel time by up to 50% during evening peak hours.

As key residential and commercial areas in Dubai, improving the entry and exit points of Majan and Al Barari helps to decrease traffic congestion and enhance vehicle capacity. The upgrades have also cut the delay for entering from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during evening peak hours from 9 minutes to 4.5 minutes.