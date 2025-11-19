ABU DHABI - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has launched a pilot project for autonomous e-commerce delivery vehicles in Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

The initiative is run in partnership with “noon”, the leading e-commerce platform, and “AutoGo”, a subsidiary of “K2”.

This step builds on ITC’s efforts to develop the Emirate’s smart mobility ecosystem and to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s leadership in digital transformation and sustainable transport.

The project integrates “AutoGo’s” self-driving delivery vehicles into “noon’s” logistics network to boost the efficiency of supplying mini-fulfilment centres across Abu Dhabi and to support smart mobility system using advanced autonomous-driving technologies.

Equipped with AI and innovative sensors, vehicles can navigate urban environments safely and efficiently, delivering orders directly without human intervention.

This step marks a new phase in developing Abu Dhabi’s logistics sector, bringing together smart mobility and e-commerce to increase operational efficiency, reduce congestion and carbon emissions, and enhance customer experience. It also supports Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive smart-mobility strategy, which aims to complete 25 percent of all trips in the Emirate through smart transport by 2040.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of ITC, stated, “The pilot project underlines ITC’s role in enabling innovative technologies within a safe and reliable regulatory framework that advances sustainability and improves quality of life across the community.”

Faraz Khalid, Chief Executive Officer of noon, said, “Noon aims to redefine the future of e-commerce through innovation, and our partnership with the ITC and AutoGo is an important step towards developing autonomous delivery solutions that improve the efficiency and sustainability of logistics services.”

Following this milestone, “AutoGo” will continue working with “noon” and the ITC to expand the pilot to additional neighbourhoods and include a wider range of products, with full commercial operations expected to roll out more broadly in the near future.