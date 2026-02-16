DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that 802.1 million riders used public transport, shared mobility and taxis in 2025, compared with 747.1 million in 2024, marking a 7.4 percent increase.

The figure includes users of Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses and marine transport — abras, ferries and water taxis — as well as app-based vehicles, hourly rental vehicles, on-demand buses and taxis operated by Dubai Taxi Corporation and franchise companies.

Average daily ridership reached 2.2 million, up from 2 million in 2024. Premium limousine services, not included in the total public transport ridership, carried 23.6 million passengers compared with 19.2 million in 2024.

Total trips across public transport, shared mobility and taxis reached 167.3 million, including 120 million taxi trips and more than 41 million shared mobility trips. October and November recorded the highest number of trips at 15.1 million each.

October 2025 recorded the highest monthly passenger volume, with 72.8 million riders, followed by November with 72.6 million riders, and December with 71.4 million riders. Passenger numbers during the remaining months ranged between 61 million and 69 million.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said sustained growth in public transport and shared mobility usage, which reached 7.4 percent last year, alongside a 30 percent rise in shared mobility compared with 2024, reflects a structural shift in mobility patterns across the emirate.

He added that these results reflect long-term investment in infrastructure, smart technologies and integration between various modes of transport, reinforcing public transport as a central pillar of sustainable urban planning and a key enabler of economic growth.

Al Tayer further stated, “The continued rise in demand across Dubai’s public transport system demonstrates the network’s ability to operate with high efficiency, supported by the seamless integration of metro, tram, buses, marine transport and shared mobility services. The diversity of options caters to daily mobility needs, providing flexible and safe alternatives that serve different user segments.”

He added, “RTA continues to advance an intelligent, sustainable and integrated public transport system by expanding metro, tram and bus networks, enhancing the efficiency of marine transport, and supporting shared mobility solutions. We are also deploying artificial intelligence technologies in data management and in designing the customer journey, in line with Dubai’s future aspirations as a leading global city and reinforcing its position among the world’s best cities to live, work and visit.”

He continued, “RTA intends to expand dedicated lanes for buses and taxis during 2025 and 2026, including the implementation of six new corridors extending 13 km, increasing the total length of dedicated bus and taxi lanes to 20 km. These lanes will contribute to a 10 percent increase in ridership, improve bus on-time performance by 42 percent, and reduce bus journey times by 41 percent.

We are also studying a trackless tram project across eight locations in Dubai. This advanced, autonomous and environmentally friendly system operates on electric power and uses a virtual track guided by camera-based detection of painted road markings. It offers lower costs and shorter implementation timelines compared with conventional tram systems.”

Dubai Metro accounted for the largest share of total users at 37 percent, followed by taxis at 26 percent, down from 27 percent in 2024. Public buses represented 25 percent. Shared mobility services increased their share to 9 percent in 2025, up from 7.5 percent in 2024 and 6.2 percent in 2023. Marine transport and Dubai Tram maintained stable shares of 2 percent and 1 percent respectively.

This shift reflects continued growth in public transport usage, supported by improved service reliability and stronger integration between metro, buses and shared mobility services, reinforcing the system’s role in meeting the mobility needs of residents and visitors.

The sustained rise in passenger numbers also highlights the impact of ongoing system development and the continuous alignment of services with demand, particularly in managing peak periods and enhancing mobility across all public transport modes.

Dubai Metro recorded 294.7 million riders across the Red and Green lines in 2025, reflecting a 7 percent increase compared with 2024.

BurJuman Metro Station, an interchange serving both lines, and Al Rigga Metro Station recorded the highest passenger volumes during the year. BurJuman handled 17.8 million riders, an increase of more than 1.5 million compared with the previous year, while Al Rigga recorded 13.8 million riders.

On the Red Line, Union Metro Station recorded the highest ridership at 13.6 million riders, followed by Mall of the Emirates Metro Station with 11.2 million riders and Burj Khalifa Dubai Mall Metro Station with 10.9 million riders.

On the Green Line, Sharaf DG Metro Station ranked first with 10.5 million riders, followed by Baniyas Square Metro Station with 8.4 million riders and Stadium Metro Station with 7.5 million riders.

Public buses carried 197.2 million riders last year, marking a 5 percent increase compared with 2024. Marine transport, including abras, water taxis and Dubai Ferry, served 18.4 million riders, up 3 percent. Dubai Tram transported 9.9 million riders, reflecting 5 percent growth.

Shared mobility services, comprising app-based vehicles, hourly rental vehicles and on-demand buses, carried 72.9 million riders, recording 30 percent growth.

Taxis in Dubai transported 209 million riders, representing a 4 percent increase year-on-year. Premium limousine services carried 23.6 million riders in 2025, achieving a 22 percent increase compared with 2024.