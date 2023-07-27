Saudi Arabia has announced the opening of 20 parks in Riyadh encompassing a combined area of 181,225 sq m, reported SPA.

These parks will boast 50,000 sq m of green spaces and will also be equipped with pedestrian paths spanning over 62,000 linear meters as well as parking spaces for 1,000 vehicles.

A grand opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh region at Riyadh in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh region.

The parks are spread across 18 residential districts covering the neighborhoods of King Faisal; Janadriyah; Dhahrat Laban; Al-Mansoura; Dirab; Al-Narjis; Ash Shuhada; Al-Yasmin; Al-Yarmouk; Al-Munsiyah; Al-Khaleej; Al Qadisiyah; Cordoba; Al-Rimal; Al-Rabie; Al-Mughrizat; Al Uraija Al Gharbiyah, and Al Aziziyah.

According to Saudi authorities, these parks comprise 56 recreational areas and 6 playgrounds as well as more than 750 decorative lamp posts.

