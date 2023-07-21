The Ministry of Transport held a meeting with the technical committee delegation for the ‘Development Road Project’ and the ‘Al-Faw Grand Port’ in the Republic of Iraq.

The ministry's delegation was headed by acting assistant undersecretary of Land Transport Hamad Issa Abdullah, while the Iraqi delegation was headed by technical undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, Talib Abdullah Baish.

The meeting discussed Qatari-Iraqi bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation and ports, in addition to reviewing the developments of the development road project that begins in Iraq and links the east and west with a network of rail and road transport, and the Al-Faw Grand Port project.

A number of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Free Zones Authority, QTerminals and Qatari Diar participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, the Iraqi delegation visited the Doha Metro project, during which they were briefed on the operations of the metro stations.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).