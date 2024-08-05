Doha: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports registered strong performance in July 2024 as the ports witnessed significant growth in handling twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) container which stood at 146,752, according to Mwani Qatar.

Mwani Qatar’s ports saw a 46 percent increase in container handling in July compared to the same month in 2023, primarily due to a 132 percent rise in transshipments. There were also notable increase in the handling of livestock, RORO, and vessels which grew by 271 percent, 102 percent and 4 percent respectively, Mwani Qatar stated on its X platform, yesterday.

The general and bulk cargoes handled through the three ports stood at 131,982 tonnes in July 2024. The ports received 235 vessels in while the containers, RORO, livestock and building materials handled during the same period accounted for 12,214 units, 20,302 heads and 22,204 tonnes respectively.

The three port handled 706,983 TEUs containers in first half (H1/January to June) of 2024 registering a growth of 12 percent compared to the same period last year, supported by 24 percent rise in transshipment at Hamad Port. The ports also recorded rise of 39 percent in RORO units, 22 percent in livestock in H1.

During the first six months of this year the three ports received 1,323 vessels. Meanwhile, the general and bulk cargo shipments stood at 931,465 tonnes and the ports handled 55,944 RORO units, 358,201 heads of livestock and 171,158 tonnes of building materials in the review period.

Separately, according to QTerminals X platform, Hamad Port received 132 vessels in July 2024, while the containers, breakbulk and RORO handled stood at 148,479 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 98,922 F/T (freight tonnes) and 12,192 units respectively.

With its expanding network & state-of-the-art infrastructure, Hamad Port ensures the smooth flow of goods and transshipment across its various terminals. Catering to both domestic and international clientele, the port delivers exceptional services, thereby substantially improving business environments, fostering growth opportunities, and bolstering Qatar’s position in the global market.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting edge technology, Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade ensures swift and secure handling of cargo, saving time and effort. The dedicated team of professionals is committed to providing exceptional service, ensuring customers a smooth experience from start to finish.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

