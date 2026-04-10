Doha, Qatar: Qatar witnessed growth in the maritime transport transactions in the first quarter (Q1) of this year as the Ministry of Transport (MoT) completed 3,074 transactions through the Maritime Transport Affairs in Q1, the Ministry posted on its X platform, yesterday.

The transactions were related to main services such as issuance and accreditation of certificates of competency for safe manning, naval architect, and marine officer. The main service also includes maritime vessels (ownership transfer, renewal and registration) and foreign vessel engaged in operations in Qatari waters (data modifying and renewal).

In order to enhance the efficiency of the maritime transport sector and the sustainability of supply chains, the Ministry of Transport continues to implement an integrated strategy aimed at raising the operational readiness of ports and ensuring the efficient flow of goods, thereby supporting the country’s food and economic security.

Qatar’s maritime transport sector witnessed positive momentum as 430 transactions were completed from February 28 to March 28 this year through the Maritime Transport Affairs.

In a seperate post the Ministry highlighted that maritime transportation continues enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring supply chains continuity through developing operational procedures and higher preparedness at ports, to support sustainability and enhance the industry’s role in the logistics ecosystem.

Meanwhile the maritime transport sector witnessed a robust and impressive growth in last year as MoT completed 14,685 transactions from January to December through the Maritime Transport Affairs in 2025.

Recently, the General Authority of Customs called on shipping and logistics companies to accelerate their registration in the International Road Transport Union’s TIR system, emphasising its growing importance as regional trade routes face uncertainty.

The Authority continues to take all necessary regulatory measures to ensure the smooth entry of goods and commodities into the country. It is working with relevant authorities to support the stability of supply chains and facilitate customs procedures.

The TIR system provides a reliable framework to maintain trade flow, particularly when maritime routes face delays or elevated costs. By simplifying customs procedures and enabling pre-cleared cargo movement, the system allows goods to move across borders with minimal physical inspections.

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