Hamad International Airport (HIA) has announced the completion of the first phase of its expansion project leading to the opening of ‘Orchard', an indoor tropical garden with a water feature and a second airport hotel.

With Phase A of HIA's expansion now up and ready, the Qatari authorities will start work on Phase B of the expansion early next year, that when completed, will boost the airport capacity to well over 70 million passengers.

On the expansion work, Chief Operating Officer Engineer Badr Mohammed Al Meer said: "Our growth plan will see us welcome over 58 million passengers annually – offering global travellers the best services the industry has to offer."

"Through the expansion, we have upgraded our facilities and offerings – creating the ultimate destination for passengers," he stated.

The Orchard is an indoor tropical garden with a beautiful water feature that will be the focal point for visitors at HIA. It will boast a variety of flora – including over 300 trees and over 25,000 plants sourced from sustainable forests from around the world.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: "HIA continues to impress with its innovative planning, execution and investment – enhancing its position as the preferred hub for global travellers and reinforcing its position amongst the top leaders of this industry."

"The opening of our newly expanded terminal further connects the growing number of travellers to all corners of the world, enriching people's experiences and proudly representing the State of Qatar's rich culture and prestige, he noted.

"HIA's ambitions and futuristic vision can be witnessed within the newly announced Orchard – a tropical garden located at the center of the terminal expansion.

"As part of the overall expansion, HIA has launched the second airport hotel within its transfer area, the Oryx Garden Hotel. Located in the north plaza, the 100-room hotel focuses on sustainability, with rooms ranging from king to twin, as well as suites strategically located moments away from the boarding gates," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).