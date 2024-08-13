As the only airline in the world to have won the Skytrax World’s Best Business class 11 times, Qatar Airways announces further enhancement to its business class service with the introduction of caviar service on its menu offering.

Starting with 13 routes from August 15, caviar lovers can experience the luxurious service onboard Qatar Airways business class between Doha and Boston, Dallas, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Washington.

Qatar Airways’ award-winning Business Class service features extensive food and beverage options, as well as on-demand dining where passengers can dine at their preferred meal time. The new caviar service can be enjoyed as a standalone option or part of the onboard meal courses.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Product Development and Design, Xia Cai, said: “As the world’s only 11-time winner of the Skytrax ‘World’s Best Business Class’ award, Qatar Airways takes pride in providing the best premium business class travel experience. The introduction of caviar service, commonly available only in first class cabins, further elevates Qatar Airways’ award-winning business class experience. We are committed to continuously enhance our onboard services to elevate the industry’s standards and delight our passengers.”

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

