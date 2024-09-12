DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced the expansion of its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the resumption of services to Abha, operating two weekly flights to Abha International Airport, effective Jan 2, 2025. In addition, the national carrier of Qatar will also increase its flights to NEOM from two to four weekly flights during the winter season.

This schedule and network enhancement will provide passengers with greater travel choices and seamless access to Qatar Airways extensive network of over 170 global destinations through Dohas Hamad International Airport, recently voted the Worlds Best Airport by Skytrax 2024.

Abha marks Qatar Airways' 11th destination in Saudi Arabia. This addition complements the airline's existing service to cities of AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu. With more than 140 weekly flights to the Kingdom, Qatar Airways reaffirms its commitment to enhancing connectivity within the region.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Eng Badr Mohammed Al Meer said: "We are proud to resume flights to Abha and increase frequencies to NEOM, further strengthening our presence in Saudi Arabia. This resumption is a testament to our unwavering commitment to connecting our passengers to the Kingdoms highly coveted destinations. We look forward to welcoming both business and leisure travellers to experience the unparalleled service and connectivity that Qatar Airways offers through our Doha hub, Hamad International Airport."

Saudi Air Connectivity Program CEO Majid Khan said: "We are thrilled that the Worlds Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax, will resume direct scheduled flights to Saudi Arabias beautiful Aseer region and the city of Abha."

"Through Qatar Airways' large network, tourists from 170 destinations globally will fly to Abha and NEOM from the airline's Doha hub. The resumption of this route supports our tourism strategy to bring Saudi Arabias untouched tourism potential closer to the world," he added.

Cluster 2 Airports Company CEO Eng Ali Masrahi said: "Cluster 2 Airports Company, managing 22 airports including NEOM and Abha, is proud to partner with Qatar Airways, ranked as the Worlds Best Airline by Skytrax. The launch of direct flights to Aseer and Abha, as well as NEOM, aligns with our goals under the National Aviation Strategy and the Air Connectivity Program. This move strengthens our global network and highlights our dedication to elevating our airports' status. With 19 accreditations from Airports Council International, we are committed to delivering top-tier aviation services."

Aseer Development Authority Acting CEO Eng Hashim Al-Dabbagh expressed the Authority's excitement over the resumption of the route which will connect Abha International Airport with Qatar Airways. He commented: "This development is expected to enhance connectivity and promote tourism in the region."

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

