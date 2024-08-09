AJMAN: The Ajman Transport Authority (ATA) announced that 1,980,386 riders used public transport services during the first half of the current year, an increase of 18% compared to the same period in 2023.

Statistics issued by the authority showed that public transport buses made 62,327 trips, reflecting the authority's efforts to improve services and enhance the experience of customers using public transport.

Eng. Sami Ali Khamis Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing corporation, said the ATA is developing effective plans to cover the most vital and crowded areas to meet the increasing demand for public transport, and provide modern and comfortable means of transportation that satisfy users.

He pointed out that the authority works to improve and develop public transportation facilities, including waiting stations, with the aim of making mass transportation the preferred choice for users.