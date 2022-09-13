Oman’s ports reported an increase in the volume of bulk, general and liquid cargo by 5 percent during the first half of 2022, reaching 42.76 million tons, compared to 40.61 million tons in 2021.

The number of containers also grew by 2 percent to reach 2.58 million TEUs, compared to 2.53 million TEUs during the same period in 2021. This rise is attributed to an increase in the number of containers at Port of Salalah by 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of ships declined by 0.02 percent to reach 4,700 ships, and the total number of shipped vehicles reached 36,170 comprising a fall by 34 percent, reported Oman News Agency (ONA), citing data issued by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

The decrease is attributed to the global economic recession due to the repercussions of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the rise in freight prices globally.

During the first half of 2022, Oman’s ports received 38,500 passengers, constituting a surge by 100 percent.

The number of imported livestock reached 1.96 million heads, comprising a rise by 5 percent.

