Muscat: As part of its efforts to upgrade its systems towards smart and sustainable cities in partnership with the private sector, parMuscat Municipality has installed sensors equipped with the vehicle imaging service, which will be operational in public parking lots subject to fees in both Al Khuwair and Al Ghubrah areas, starting from Sunday, October 13.

Parking reservation can be done by SMS to 90091, by entering the plate number, a space, then the plate code, a space, then the required period in minutes (30,60,120)

Reservations can be made through the Baladiyeti application or through the Muscat Municipality website to serve parking permits for a month or more.

The grace period before the violation is issued is five minutes.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

