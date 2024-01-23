Muscat – Oman National Transport Company – Mwasalat – transported more than 4.5mn passengers in 2023, a 40% increase over 2022’s figure when it served 3.2mn passengers, according to the latest statistics.

With over 11,700 daily passengers, the government-run company transported 4,271,732 passengers across the sultanate, compared to over 3mn in 2022.

Mwasalat’s ferry service transported over 236,986 passengers compared to 221,000 in 2022, its data show.

Omanis made up 32.5 % of the passengers availing its bus services, while on ferries they accounted for 79.7 % of the total passengers. Female passengers availing buses accounted for 13.5% and 21% in ferries.

The Mwasalat ferry services also played a crucial role in transporting goods. It transported over 61,000 vehicles while buses transported more than 23,000 tonnes of goods.

‘These numbers underline the economic and social significance of Mwasalat, which effectively meet the transportation needs of both citizens and residents in Oman,’ it stated.

Mwasalat attributes its success to robust marketing activities and continuous efforts to enhance the efficiency of services. The company firmly believes that customer satisfaction is the key to its achievements.

Mwasalat conducted 37,976 hours of training for jobseekers, while the percentage of Omanisation in the company is 94%.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).