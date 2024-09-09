MUSCAT: Leading local and international consultancy firms are preparing to bid for a key tender floated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman for the master-planning and design of three new domestic airports at prominent tourism destinations around the country.

The successful bidder will be commissioned to undertake site selection studies, masterplan, design and supervision of the proposed airports at Al Jabal Al Akhdar (Al Dakhiliyah Governorate), Masirah Island (South Al Sharqiyah) and Suhar (North Al Batinah).

The announcement comes barely four months after CAA Chairman Naif bin Ali al Abri revealed that a total of six new airports are planned for development at key locations across the country over the next five years. The goal, he noted, is to enhance air connectivity to drive tourism growth, boost logistics, and generally spur investment and development in the target locations.

The Authority has also affirmed its intention to license a new low-cost carrier – only the second after SalamAir – with the objective of enhancing domestic tourism by strengthening connectivity with tourism destinations within the country.

An airport in Al Jabal Al Akdar has been a significant priority for Oman’s authorities especially in the wake of a spate of high-profile investments in the popular destination’s real estate and hospitality sectors.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled plans for a high-altitude mixed-used development project, dubbed the Omani Mountain Destination project, with an estimated investment of $2.4 billion. The lavish development is proposed to feature around 2,500 residences, 2,000 hospitality rooms within high-end hotels, and an upscale health and wellness enclave. A biodiversity hub for both local and international research, high-altitude sports hub, amphitheatres, museum and sprawling green spaces, are envisioned as well.

Masirah Island is growing in importance as a popular summer holiday destination, wind and water sports, and an array of adventure and ecological pursuits. Its coastal waters are also home to potentially promising hydrocarbon resources.

Suhar, on the other hand, while already hosting an airport, will necessitate investments in support infrastructure and services to enable convenient domestic air connectivity with other tourist and commercial hubs around the country.

The deadline for submitting final bids is October 7, 2024.

