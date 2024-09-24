Duqm: The Ministry of Education on Monday launched the first batch of new school buses at the Karwa Motors factory in Duqm.

The agreement, which seeks to replace old vehicles, stems from the ministry’s efforts to modernise the school bus fleet.

The first batch includes manufacturing 5 buses and handing them over to current bus owners during October 2024.

In the meantime, Karwa Motors Company announced the launch of after-sales services in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman through Opal Company.

This will ensure technical support and periodic maintenance of buses in accordance with highest global standards.