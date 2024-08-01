Muscat: Oman Air has announced that flight WY3911 scheduled on the Muscat-Salalah route on July 30 has been diverted to Muscat International Airport due to heavy fog and poor visibility.

Oman Air said in a statement: "Yesterday evening our flight WY3911 to Salalah had to be diverted due to unforeseen dense fog conditions. We are happy to report that normal operations have now resumed and we are taking care of all affected guests."

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests remains our top priority at all times. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and patience," the statement added.