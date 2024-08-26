Muscat – Oman Air has received the first of three new Boeing B787-9 Dreamliners scheduled for delivery this year. The aircraft is part of an ongoing expansion plan, with eight more set to arrive by 2027. This addition brings the airline’s Dreamliner fleet to ten. The B787-9, known for its advanced technology, fuel efficiency, and spacious cabins, landed in Muscat on Friday after departing from Boeing’s Seattle facility.

“Our latest Boeing B787-9 aligns with our strategy to maintain a modern and unified fleet, driving operational efficiency, lowering maintenance costs, and delivering a consistent, premium experience for our guests,” said Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer. “This addition supports our focus on financial sustainability while reinforcing our reputation as a world-class airline and advancing Oman’s tourism and connectivity goals.”

The new aircraft features a two-class layout with 30 Business Class seats and 258 Economy Class seats. It will be deployed across key routes in Oman Air’s global network. The airline’s focus on premium cabin design and service has earned it international recognition, including the Best Seat Comfort in the Middle East award at the APEX 2024 Awards and Best Airline Staff Middle East at the Skytrax 2024 Awards.

