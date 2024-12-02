UAE – NIO House launched its first office in Abu Dhabi, boosting its expansion across the MENA region, according to a press release.

NIO, a leader in the premium smart electric vehicle market, found its home on Al Maryah Island. The launch came just days after NIO celebrated its 10th anniversary, highlighting the brand's growth journey.

NIO partnered with CYVN Holdings to reinforce its regional presence and set the stage for groundbreaking advancements in the electric vehicle industry.

NIO MENA will focus on innovative research projects to drive the next generation of smart electric vehicles, leveraging Abu Dhabi's robust infrastructure and commitment to sustainability.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated the new office, accompanied by Jassem Mohamed bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of CYVN Holdings.

Mohammed Maktari, CEO of NIO MENA, highlighted: “The launch of NIO House in Abu Dhabi underscores our shared commitment to driving sustainable mobility and creating experiences that inspire and connect communities.”

William Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NIO, commented: “This marks a major step in bringing the NIO ecosystem to the UAE. In the coming months, we will expand our infrastructure and make meaningful contributions to the local community through NIO House and beyond.”

NIO House, which spans 970 square metres, features lounges, event and meeting spaces, café, and a display of its smart electric vehicles (EVs).

