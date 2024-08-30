Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya officiated the flag-off and groundbreaking ceremonies for two major infrastructure projects in the state. The projects include the construction of roads and stormwater drainages at the Gombe Special Capital Development Zone (BAP4 Layout) and the dualization of the Bauchi Road Junction through the Federal Teaching Hospital to Potiskum Road.

The event marks a significant step in Governor Yahaya’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive urban development. He emphasized the importance of the Gombe Capital Special Development Zone (GCSDZ) project, established in 2021 to address urban neglect and improve public facilities.

The road and drainage projects involve the construction of 20.55 km of road networks, including the dualization of the Gombe-Potiskum road, with a total cost of 20.24 billion naira. Additionally, gully erosion control will be addressed through 7.5 km of reinforced concrete drains from the Gombe International Hotel to Nayi-nawa, costing 3.98 billion naira, bringing the total project cost to 24.22 billion naira.

Governor Yahaya highlighted that the dualization of the Bauchi Road Junction to the FTH and FCE (T) Potiskum Road is crucial for easing traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and improving connectivity, especially with the new Ibrahim Dankwambo Ultra-Modern Motor Park.

In a tribute to the late Emir of Gombe, HRH Shehu Usman Abubakar, Governor Yahaya announced that the redesigned layout would be named in his honor, recognizing his immense contributions to the development of Gombe State.

The GCSDZ, covering 1,478.17 hectares and consisting of 12 layouts, aims to provide advanced infrastructure and essential services while addressing past issues of urban neglect. Governor Yahaya addressed the challenges faced by the BAP4 Layout, including illegal conversions, environmental degradation, and stalled development.

To address these issues, the Governor announced the issuance of Executive Order Number 007, which revokes all occupancy titles in the BAP4 layout to facilitate a comprehensive infrastructural overhaul. He assured original landowners of the Right of First Refusal during the reallocation process, emphasizing fairness and equity in the redevelopment efforts.

The Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transportation, and the Commissioner for Environment, Water, and Forest Resources, urged the public to support the projects throughout their execution. Dr. Kabiru Usman Hassan, Director General of the Gombe State Geographical Information System (GOGIS), clarified that the redesign aims to restore the state master plan and reaffirm valid landowners’ rights.

Engr. Elie Farhat, Managing Director of Triacta Nigeria Limited, committed to delivering quality work and timely completion of the projects.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks a pivotal moment in Gombe State’s urban development, promising significant improvements in infrastructure and public services.

