Abu Dhabi motorists will be able to use one new bridge and new roads from tomorrow onwards.

The Integrated Transport Centre in the Capital made a public announcement on Friday, informing motorists about a new bridge and connecting roads opening in the Al Reef area on Saturday.

The authority added an advisory, urging motorists to drive carefully and follow rules and regulations on the road.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).