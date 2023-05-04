Jeddah: Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, inspected today the facilities of Jeddah Islamic Port.



During his tour, the minister inspected the supply chains and the programs for developing the logistics areas, port traffic, and ongoing logistics services projects.



This aims to maximize the utilization of the Kingdom's strategic location and enhance its position as a global logistical hub in accordance with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



Accompanied by the President of Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), Omar bin Talal Hariri and, Minister Al-Jasser inspected the operational plans and work mechanisms at the northern and southern container terminals.



The minister also inspected the port's six logistics zones with an investment value of SAR 2 million and secured more than 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in full partnership with national and global companies, including LogiPoint, CMA CGM, Maersk, and Bahri.



During his tour and meetings with the logistics officials and other officials at the port, Minister Al-Jasser affirmed the importance of intensifying and continuing the broad and consecutive achievements seen by the logistics sector and the ports network in the Kingdom.



"Such achievements have been made thanks to the unlimited support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister," the minister added.



Al-Jasser was also briefed on the efforts made at Jeddah Islamic Port to receive various types of ships and carriers that have been allocated to return the nationals of the brotherly and friendly countries from Sudan.



This aligns with the wise leadership's directives to evacuate the Saudi citizens and nationals of the brotherly and friendly countries and ensure safe corridors for evacuation operations, given that Jeddah Islamic Port is a pivotal port on the Red Sea coast.