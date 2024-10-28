The UAE Government issued a new federal decree on traffic regulation to keep up with the rapid evolution of transportation around the world by updating vehicle classifications and implementing modern road technologies. A particular focus is given to expanding the use of self-driving vehicles, electric cars, and various types of personal mobility devices

The decree-law allows the use of new technologies to achieve road safety, as well as to issue fines for violating vehicles or persons. The licensing authority will establish online and smart programs and applications for obtaining licenses and permits, which will be issued based on a decision from the Minister of Interior or the head of the relevant licensing authority in each emirate

The decree-law introduces comprehensive regulations that apply to all types of vehicles and their drivers, as well as to pedestrians on the road. These include prohibiting pedestrians from crossing roads whose speed limit is (80) kilometers per hour, with pedestrians bearing any civil or criminal liability resulting from failure to comply with that. The decree-law also prohibits stopping or placing vehicles on the road or on the curb for repairing or standing in the roadway

The decree sets the conditions for issuing a driving license, including reaching the age of 17. It also regulates the activities of driving trainers, who must hold a driving license that authorizes them to drive the vehicle on which they will conduct the training, and who must be authorized to train by the licensing authority.

The decree-law prohibits any substantial modifications to be made to the vehicle shape, (chassis), body, engine power, or color except with the approval of the licensing authority under the controls and procedures it specifies in this regard. It states that insurance companies may not include a condition in insurance policies that would reduce or prevent coverage of their full civil liability arising from death, bodily injury or material damage caused by the vehicle.

It sets deterrent penalties for several violations and dangerous offenses, including imprisonment and a fine of not less than DH20,00, or by either of these two penalties for misusing license plates, imprisonment and a fine of no less than DH20,000 and no more than DH100,000, or either, for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic drinks, and imprisonment and a fine of no less than DH30,000 and no more than DH200,000, or either, for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle under the influence of narcotic substances or psychotropic substances.

Those driving a vehicle with a suspended driving license will be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding (3) months and a fine of not less than DH10,000 or with one of these two penalties. Fleeing the scene of an accident and not providing relevant information incurs a punishment of imprisonment for a period not exceeding (1) year and a fine of not less than DH50,000 and no more than DH100,000, or either or with one of these two penalties.

Anyone who, through negligence, causes the death of another person by using a vehicle shall be subject to imprisonment and a fine of no less than DH50,000, or either penalty. If the incident occurs under specific aggravating circumstances, such as driving in a valley during flooding, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a fine of no less than DH100,000, or either penalty.

Crossing the road from places other than those designated for that purpose shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than DH5,000 and not more than DH10,000, or by one of these two penalties if this act results in a traffic accident.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

