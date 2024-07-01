Riyadh – Mile Solutions, a leading provider of advanced logistics software solutions, and Premium Shipping teamed up to reshape the logistics industry in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership aligns with Premium Shipping's growth plans to offer end-to-end logistics services across all major cities in the Kingdom, according to a press release.

Mile's flagship product will automate storage, fulfilment, and delivery operations across several cold chain and regular warehouse facilities. It will also enhance deliveries across a fleet of hundreds of drivers and seamlessly integrate operations across all departments.

The two entities will join forces to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and deliver enhanced value to our clients across various industries.

Fawad Ahmed Mian, CTO and Co-Founder of Mile Solutions, commented: "By joining forces with Premium Shipping, we are confident that our combined capabilities will set new benchmarks for efficiency and customer satisfaction in the logistics sector of Saudi Arabia."

The CEO of Premium Shipping, Fares Al Zoghaibi, said: "Collaborating with Mile Solutions is a strategic move to enhance our service offerings and operational capabilities. Their advanced software solutions perfectly complement our extensive logistics network, and together, we are poised to drive growth and excellence, empowering businesses across KSA to thrive."

Al Zoghaibi highlighted: “As we embark on this journey of collaboration and innovation, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities, forging lasting partnerships, and shaping the future of logistics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

