Michelin, a leading tyre technology company, has appointed Vitor Silva as President of the Africa, India, and Middle East (AIM) Region. He will be based out of Pune, India.

Across his 28-year plus tenure with the Michelin Group, Silva has held several key leadership roles in sales, marketing and other commercial functions across North America, Europe and Asia.

Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Euromaster, a wholly owned Michelin Group subsidiary and Europe's leading service provider for car, van and truck fleets, that operate in over 2,500 centres across 18 countries. Earlier in his career, he has held several other leadership positions within the Michelin Group in various domains such as Two-wheel, Truck, Retread and Distribution.

In his new role, Silva will steer Michelin's growth in the Africa, India, and Middle East region, in addition to enhancing customer experiences, and drive innovation that aligns with the company’s vision of sustainable mobility. -TradeArabia News Service

