Dammam: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said in a press release today that Qatar Navigation 'Milaha' added the new shipping service Upper Gulf Express 'UGX' to King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. This service will connect the Kingdom to the ports of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, enhancing the position of Saudi ports as a link and gateway to regional and international ports. It also supports the maritime sector and national economic development.



According to the release, this step reflects Mawani's commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships with major regional and global shipping lines, aiming to achieve international leadership. It aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) goals to solidify the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.



The new UGX service will connect King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam with five regional and global ports, including Sohar in Oman, Jebel Ali in the UAE, Hamad in Qatar, Shuwaikh in Kuwait, and Umm Qasr in Iraq. Regular weekly trips using two ships with a capacity of 1,015 TEUs will facilitate this connectivity. The service is set to launch on January 25th, 2024.



This new service, the release added, will enhance the competitive advantage of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, making it more attractive to exporters, importers, and shipping agents. The port offers 43 fully serviced and equipped berths capable of handling large vessels, along with comprehensive operational services and modern equipment. With a capacity of 105 million tons of goods and containers, it can handle various types of cargo.



During 2023, Mawani successfully added 31 new shipping services, connecting Saudi ports with ports in the East and West in collaboration with major international shipping lines.