Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of two new shipping services by CMA CGM, to Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, aiming to enhance maritime connectivity between Saudi Arabia and global markets and support national exports and imports.

These are India Red Sea Express (Bigex3) and India Upper Gulf Express (Bigex4), said Mawani in a statement.

The Bigex3 connects Jeddah Islamic Port to Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, and Salalah in Oman, with a total capacity of 2,633 TEUs, while Bigex4, with a total capacity of 3,527 TEUs, links King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam to Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, and Umm Qasr in Iraq.

This move supports the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, reinforcing the Kingdom's role as a global logistics hub and a vital link between three continents, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

