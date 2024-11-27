Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has added the Silmar Group's new cargo service "IXS" to Jeddah Islamic Port, to help expand exports and imports, according to a "vision supported by reliable and efficient operations, and a safe and sustainable environment".



The move is part of Mawani's endeavor to improve the Kingdom's position in the maritime network connectivity index, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy's objective of consolidating Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics center and a hub linking three continents.



The new cargo service, with a capacity of 1,510 standard containers, connects Jeddah Islamic Port to the ports of Mundra and Nhava Sheva in India, Karachi in Pakistan, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Mersin and Yarimca in Turkey, Jebel Ali in UAE, and Novorossiysk in Russia.