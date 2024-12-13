Kuwait - Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, announced the commencement of extensive road maintenance works in Farwaniya Governorate as part of new contracts for the comprehensive overhaul of highways and internal roads across the country.

This initiative includes 18 major maintenance projects in various regions of the six governorates.

In a press statement on Thursday, Dr. Al-Mashaan confirmed that the ministry has begun the radical maintenance of roads in Farwaniya, starting with the Abdullah Al-Mubarak area. She explained that teams had inspected the area prior to initiating the necessary repairs.

The ongoing maintenance efforts include cleaning rainwater drainage lines to prepare for the rainy season and prevent water accumulation on the roads, which could disrupt traffic flow.

Dr. Al-Mashaan emphasized that the maintenance work in Farwaniya is in line with the recommendations of His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, reflecting the government's commitment to preserving and upgrading the country’s infrastructure.

She detailed that the maintenance work in Farwaniya would begin in the most affected areas, followed by the less impacted ones. The work will be closely supervised and monitored, with a committee formed to select supervising engineers after conducting tests to ensure effective management.

Dr. Al-Mishaan stressed the importance of coordination to address any ongoing issues related to the roadworks, urging the swift completion of the projects with the required quality, efficiency, and adherence to the approved technical specifications and schedules.

She called for patience and cooperation from local residents, particularly as some roads may be closed temporarily during the maintenance period. Dr. Al-Mishaan assured that road maintenance and repairs are a priority for the government.

In closing, she praised the vision and directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for their unwavering support of road maintenance projects, contributing to the realization of advanced infrastructure as part of the "New Kuwait 2035" vision.

