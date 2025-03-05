KUWAIT CITY - The State Audit Bureau (SAB) approved on Feb 20, 2025 the contract of the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) for the detailed design study and preparation of railway tender documents (first phase) at a cost of KD 2.426 million for 365 days.

Sources said SAB stated in the approval letter that “there should be no delay in the project implementation”, indicating the approval period is 90 days maximum.



Sources added SAB also stipulated that the amended financial offer for the tender dated Feb 13, 2025 should be an integral part of the contract documents, including the costs of basic and optional services.

It is worth mentioning that the first phase of the project is the connection with the Gulf, the path of which extends from the southern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Nuwaiseeb) to the passenger station in Kuwait City, behind Kuwait International Airport on the Seventh Ring Road and extends North through the Silk City to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

This phase includes 111 kilometers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) route in Kuwait, in addition to 154 kilometers to reach Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

