KUWAIT CITY - In a continued push to overhaul road infrastructure across Kuwait, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan confirmed Saturday that maintenance efforts remain firmly on track, with field teams actively executing projects in line with approved timetables.

Speaking in a press statement, Dr. Al-Mashaan reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to comprehensive road and asphalt maintenance across various governorates. She emphasized that the work is being monitored closely to ensure adherence to the strategic schedule set by the ministry.

Echoing the minister’s remarks, Eng. Fahad Al-Rumaidhi, Supervisor of the Mishref Area Project under Contract No. (9) for the first scope in Hawalli Governorate, reported notable progress in the area.

Acting under the minister’s directives, Al-Rumaidhi announced that asphalt scraping in Block (5) has been fully completed. He added that similar work in Block (3), covering Street (1) through Street (8), has also been carried out. Furthermore, Street No. (2) in Block (3) has already been paved, while work on Street No. (3) is scheduled for completion in the near future.

The Ministry of Public Works continues its rigorous implementation of road maintenance plans, signaling a broader commitment to infrastructure development across Kuwait.

