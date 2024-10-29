KUWAIT CITY: The General Traffic Department of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has announced a temporary closure of a branch of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Road (Road 40) to facilitate ongoing maintenance work.

In an official statement, the department specified that the closed section is a side road for vehicles traveling from Kuwait City on King Fahd Road and heading towards Jassim Al-Kharafi Road (Sixth Ring Road) in the direction of Jahra City.

Additionally, the statement noted that two lanes of the road in the direction of Kuwait City and one lane towards Ahmadi remain closed.

